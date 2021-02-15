Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $87.09 on Monday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.