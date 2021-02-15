Independent Research Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €140.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.64 ($154.87).

DHER stock opened at €131.70 ($154.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.99.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

