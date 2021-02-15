Independent Research Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €140.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.64 ($154.87).

DHER stock opened at €131.70 ($154.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.99.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

