Independent Research Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) a €86.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €114.14 ($134.29).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) stock opened at €133.80 ($157.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €121.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.83. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a one year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a one year high of €140.50 ($165.29).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

