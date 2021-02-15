ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) versus Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Head to Head Comparison

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get ImmunoCellular Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 173.53%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.20% -52.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 1,841.57 -$32.94 million ($1.50) -3.75

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. The company is developing Steam-to-T-Cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology and The Johns Hopkins University. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.