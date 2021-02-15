Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 942,700 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 14th total of 680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 45,018.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Immunic by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Immunic by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Immunic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

IMUX traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $20.81. 1,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,410. The stock has a market cap of $431.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.