ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,311,400 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 14th total of 3,544,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,633,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IWSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,086. ImageWare Systems has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication.

