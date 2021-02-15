Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,600. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

