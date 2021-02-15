ikeGPS Group Limited (IKE.AX) (ASX:IKE) Insider Glenn Milnes Purchases 132,713 Shares

ikeGPS Group Limited (IKE.AX) (ASX:IKE) insider Glenn Milnes purchased 132,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$134,969.12 ($96,406.52).

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

ikeGPS Group Limited (IKE.AX) Company Profile

ikeGPS Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells integrated GPS data capture devices and related software primarily in the United States. The company operates through Utility & Communications, and New Business segments. It offers Spike, a smart laser measurement solution for various industries and professional use to measure and locate an object.

