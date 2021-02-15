IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on the stock.

IGAS opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.34. IGas Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.90 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.