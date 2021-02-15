ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.67.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $220.44 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.72.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ICU Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.