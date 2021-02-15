Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Santander lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Iberdrola stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $61.52.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

