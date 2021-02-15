IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

IMG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

Shares of IMG opened at C$4.45 on Monday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -5.60.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

