Hydro Protocol (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.30 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $593,453.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00071004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.22 or 0.01005477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00054511 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.89 or 0.05198215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00025043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00036405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

