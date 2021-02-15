Huobi Token (HT) One Day Volume Hits $581.80 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $581.80 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $12.15 or 0.00025057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.68 or 0.01016244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.77 or 0.05247019 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00019015 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

