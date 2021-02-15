Hudock Inc. Has $404,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $298.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

