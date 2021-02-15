Hudock Inc. Has $254,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $104.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

