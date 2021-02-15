Hudock Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

