Hudock Inc. Buys 143 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $197.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.