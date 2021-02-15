Hudock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $286,115,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,477,000 after acquiring an additional 68,381 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 170.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 106,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $138.77 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $189.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average of $159.27.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

