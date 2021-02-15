Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,426,941 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,805,341 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals accounts for 2.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hudbay Minerals worth $170,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,731. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

