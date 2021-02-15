HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises about 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $78,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.61.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $70.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.40. 45,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,155. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $527.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.