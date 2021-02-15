HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $12,546.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,165.68 or 0.99941971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00036531 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.57 or 0.00452539 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.25 or 0.00932871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00229858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00088960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001775 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.