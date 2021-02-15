Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.13 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.