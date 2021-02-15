Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Connection accounts for approximately 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Resources Connection worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

RGP opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $416.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

RGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.