Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 117 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. America’s Car-Mart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,233,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRMT opened at $134.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $891.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $135.46.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRMT. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

