Horan Securities Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

