Holo (HOT) Trading 58.3% Higher This Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $213.01 million and approximately $36.45 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00069118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.45 or 0.00958552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.17 or 0.05138895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,695,671,900 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.