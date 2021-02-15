Himension Fund Makes New $9.80 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Himension Fund purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,000. Alibaba Group makes up 3.3% of Himension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.85. 614,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The stock has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average of $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

