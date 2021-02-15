Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of HENKY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.37. 410,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.70.

HENKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

