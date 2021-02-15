HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.08 ($62.45).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock opened at €51.60 ($60.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.88. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is €52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

