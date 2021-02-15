Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) vs. Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Head to Head Analysis

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 20.06% 13.54% 1.40% Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. Heartland BancCorp has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 3.19 $26.28 million $2.25 14.05 Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 2.88 $13.20 million $6.45 13.26

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Heartland BancCorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. It operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. As of May 15, 2020, it operated 19 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.