Head to Head Survey: Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) versus Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Endologix alerts:

This table compares Endologix and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million ($2.19) -0.01 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endologix.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -47.89% -113.17% -20.37% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -159.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Endologix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Endologix and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arch Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 708.82%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Endologix.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats Endologix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.