Head-To-Head Contrast: PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PayPoint and SMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC 0 1 0 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PayPoint and SMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPoint $270.77 million 1.83 $58.06 million $0.84 8.63 SMC $4.84 billion 8.97 $1.02 billion $0.76 42.37

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than PayPoint. PayPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PayPoint has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PayPoint and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPoint N/A N/A N/A SMC 20.08% 8.17% 7.34%

Summary

SMC beats PayPoint on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, a payment solution; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, convenience retailers, and business and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

