Haverford Trust Co. Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $258,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $217.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $218.39.

