Haverford Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

