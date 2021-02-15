Haverford Trust Co. Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after buying an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after buying an additional 342,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,934,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,975,000 after buying an additional 433,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.56.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

