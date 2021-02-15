Haverford Trust Co. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Linde by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Linde by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Shares of LIN opened at $252.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

