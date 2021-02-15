Haverford Trust Co. Has $2.96 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 192,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 106,212 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 43,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.