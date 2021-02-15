Haverford Trust Co. Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PayPal by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $298.37 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $302.10. The firm has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

