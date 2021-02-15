Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 259,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

MCHP stock opened at $159.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $159.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

