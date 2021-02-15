Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 295 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX opened at $63.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $63.59.

