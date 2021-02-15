Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 15th (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:HRMY) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 15th. Harmony Biosciences had issued 5,348,837 shares in its public offering on August 19th. The total size of the offering was $128,372,088 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Harmony Biosciences’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,176,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,597,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.