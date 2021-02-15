HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003297 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $80.96 million and $17.07 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00089709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00089596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00094424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00188127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00392708 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

