GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115,976 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $56,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.80. 4,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.