GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $43,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Watsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

NYSE WSO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,834. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.96. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

