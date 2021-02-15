GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $52.05 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Sun Communities worth $52,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $148.79. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

