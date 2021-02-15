GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $46.72 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52,107 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $46,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,759. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.