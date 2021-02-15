GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,574 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $43,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after buying an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 142.4% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 108,625 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 122.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 97,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

NYSE IT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,445. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

