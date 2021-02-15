GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,748 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.