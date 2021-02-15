GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $528,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Chemours by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of CC stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

